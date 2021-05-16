Advertisement

CDC: Schools should require masks until end of school year

By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:40 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Because not all students will be fully vaccinated by the end of the current academic year, schools should continue to utilize universal masking and social distancing, experts say.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance Saturday for K-12 schools. It recommends that schools continue to use COVID-19 prevention strategies for the 2020-2021 school year.

The recommendation is aimed at providing safe in-person instruction and includes the use of face masks and social distancing.

Many schools that have used these prevention strategies have been able to reopen and stay open for in-person learning, according to the CDC.

The CDC decided on continued prevention strategies because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. In addition, though children between ages 12 and 15 recently became eligible for vaccination, most will not be considered fully vaccinated – two weeks after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – before the end of the current school year.

The updated school guidelines were released after the CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, expect under certain circumstances.

That guidance raised questions for schools about how to proceed with prevention strategies.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
Jesse Huizar, a Texaco employee in Auburn, California, says his life was spared by mere inches...
Gas station worker nearly hit as truck plows into pump
Stock Cop Lights
UPDATE: One man dead after deputy involved shooting Friday afternoon

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square....
AT&T to combine media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal
Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A...
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Officer charged in death of Daunte Wright to appear in court
White House
President Biden to visit Michigan electric Ford plant
Pressure is mounting on the White House to call for a ceasefire as the civilian death toll...
White House concerns grow amid violence between Israel and Hamas