Base conducting exercise May 17-21

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:55 AM MDT
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KOTA) – Ellsworth Air Force base will conduct an exercise the week of May 17-21 intended to evaluate the 28th Bomb Wing’s effectiveness, efficiency and ability to handle threats to the installation.

During the exercise, residents on or near the installation may hear announcements over the “giant voice” system and sirens, and see response vehicles.

All assigned personnel, dependents and visitors are required to take appropriate actions. Motorists may experience delays entering and exiting the installation during the exercise. Please plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure appointments and services are not impacted.

For more information, contact the 28th BW Public Affairs office at (605) 385-5056, or via email at: 28bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil. Updates or changes will be posted on the base’s social media pages.

