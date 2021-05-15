Photos of your furry friend for a good cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Inside the Bar K-9 at the Rushmore Mall, the indoor dog park hosted an event where you paid ten dollars to get two poses of your furry friend.

The event was in collaboration with CeCe Page Photography where they took photos of dogs or cats and it’s all for a good cause.

Owner of the Bar K-9, Jared Batman, says this a good way to help Save Them All Rescue Services, a no-kill shelter in Hot Springs.

”It’s super important they’re always in need and looking for donations, it’s a great cause, and I think they’ll be very happy with how we turn out today,” says Batman.

And all the proceeds made will be donated to the ‘Save Them All Rescue Services.’

