Advertisement

Nearly half MLB teams reach 85% vaccine threshold

MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.
MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:36 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Major League Baseball is letting some teams relax their COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, the league said nearly half of major league teams have 85% of their players and coaches vaccinated.

Clubs that reach that level can loosen up health and safety protocols.

The league also reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases this week.

That number includes eight members of the New York Yankees, who tested positive despite already being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Board of Education Standards passes medical marijuana rules
Rapid City man arrested after running over his brother
Courtesy: CBS Local
Central States Fair Announces Headliners for Concert Series
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn soon to be dust
COVID-19 numbers for SD on Tuesday

Latest News

The law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott puts Texas in line with more than a dozen other...
Texas governor signs law banning abortions early as 6 weeks
Michael Blackson, left, and Paul Mooney are seen at "Meet the Blacks" Premiere at the ArcLight...
Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation
The American Rescue Plan expanded subsidies for people buying their own insurance on Affordable...
You may qualify for free or cheaper health insurance now
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
McConnell says he’ll oppose Jan. 6 commission to probe riot