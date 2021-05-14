Advertisement

Explosion at dam kills 2 workers in Okla.

Kerr Dam in Oklahoma was the site of rescue work overnight. Two workers were reported dead...
Kerr Dam in Oklahoma was the site of rescue work overnight. Two workers were reported dead after an explosion during routine maintenance.(Source: KTUL/CNN)
By KTUL staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Two workers died after being trapped about 80 feet down in a shaft at a dam in Oklahoma.

The contractors became trapped Thursday night at Kerr Dam when they hit a methane gas pocket while drilling, which caused an explosion.

First responders were able to get one worker out of the shaft. He refused medical treatment.

The other two were stuck about 80 feet down.

Authorities said the contract workers from out of state were conducting core-sample drilling as part of routine maintenance on the dam.

Officials say the integrity of the dam’s structure has not been compromised.

Copyright 2021 KTUL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Rape and murder charges for Rapid City man
Rapid City youth volunteer charged with child pornography
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
Rep. Johnson votes keep Liz Cheney in party leadership
One BP gas station shows a pump price of $6.99 a gallon.
Gas stations run out of fuel, one charges $6.99 a gallon
Rapid City gets a comedy club.
There’s room for funny business, Rapid City Comedy Club

Latest News

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney,...
House GOP elects Trump defender Elise Stefanik to No. 3 post
No vaccine, no job. Delta Air Lines lays out the law for future recruits.
New workers must be vaccinated, Delta CEO says
State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to...
Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital
Fallen Charlotte-area police officers remembered in D.C.
Fallen Charlotte-area police officers remembered in D.C.
Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of a garbage truck Thursday in Oklahoma City....
Firefighters rescue man trapped in garbage truck