Advertisement

Columbus, Ohio, reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill

Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, discusses the police shooting of Andre Hill at a news conference...
Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, discusses the police shooting of Andre Hill at a news conference attended by Hill's daughter, Karissa, center, and sister Shawna Barnett, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Karissa Hill said she considered her father an "everything man" because he did so many things.(Andrew Welsh-Huggins | AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city has reached a $10 million settlement for the family of Andre Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Columbus police officer in December as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone.

The settlement announced Friday is the largest in city history.

The city attorney says no amount of money will bring Hill back to his family, but called the settlement an important and necessary step in the right direction.

The settlement will also rename a city gym frequented by Hill.

The officer who shot Hill was fired and has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape and murder charges for Rapid City man
Rapid City youth volunteer charged with child pornography
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
Rep. Johnson votes keep Liz Cheney in party leadership
One BP gas station shows a pump price of $6.99 a gallon.
Gas stations run out of fuel, one charges $6.99 a gallon
Rapid City gets a comedy club.
There’s room for funny business, Rapid City Comedy Club

Latest News

Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew,...
Colorado man suspected in wife’s death cast presidential ballot in her name
One of the many pamphlets in the admissions office.
Black Hills State University prepares for Summer Camps
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Mixing COVID vaccines tied to side effects
State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to...
Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va, Sheriff's Office, shows Peter...
Ex-Army Green Beret gets 15 years for Russian espionage