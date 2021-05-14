Advertisement

Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cat in Chicago nearly spent all nine lives jumping five stories from a building on fire.

Instead, he was just fine, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened at an apartment building near the Chicago’s South Side.

As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.

Officials reported the cat was uninjured and even tried to get back into the building.

The surreal moment was shared on social media. There was no shortage of rabid reactions, with flavors ranging between “see, cats are amazing” and “see, cats are magical minions of Satan.”

Whatever your take, black cats are supposed to be unlucky, but this one seems as lucky as they come.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape and murder charges for Rapid City man
Rapid City youth volunteer charged with child pornography
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
Rep. Johnson votes keep Liz Cheney in party leadership
One BP gas station shows a pump price of $6.99 a gallon.
Gas stations run out of fuel, one charges $6.99 a gallon
Rapid City gets a comedy club.
There’s room for funny business, Rapid City Comedy Club

Latest News

Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew,...
Colorado man suspected in wife’s death cast presidential ballot in her name
One of the many pamphlets in the admissions office.
Black Hills State University prepares for Summer Camps
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Mixing COVID vaccines tied to side effects
State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to...
Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va, Sheriff's Office, shows Peter...
Ex-Army Green Beret gets 15 years for Russian espionage