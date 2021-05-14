Black Hills State University prepares for Summer Camps

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This summer, Black Hills State University is offering several daytime academic summer camps that gives students, K-12, the opportunity to learn from expert faculty and experienced business professionals in the areas of STEM, Photography, Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Writing.

These camp are a great representation of the academic disciplines at Black Hills State University. As the only comprehensive public University in western South Dakota, BHSU has exceptional business, education, science, mass communication and writing programs. It’s an honor for us to be able to offer these day camp experiences for grade school, middle school and high school students on our campus. BHSU faculty are experts in all these area and many other disciplines. It’s exciting to share their knowledge with these specific groups.

Class size is limited for each summer camp. For more information visit www.BHSU.edu/SummerCamps

BHSU Athletic Department is also hosting a number of Sports Camps this summer. Yellow Jacket coaches are offering camps for Cross Country, Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Track and Volleyball. The Yellow Jacket Sports Camps provide opportunities for athletes of all ages to develop their skills in a fun, sportsmanlike environment. In addition to fundamental instruction, campers will be exposed to sport specific strategies and will have the chance to meet new people. These camps challenge athletes and promote individual athletic improvement. Details are available on our website: www.BHSU.edu/summercamps

In addition, BHSU has a new event this year – this one is not necessarily for students, although students are invited too. The Joy of Learning – a festival of 20 talks by BHSU professors throughout the week of June 13-17th. Faculty experts will discuss a variety of topics ranging from Black Hills geology, photography, music, history of South Dakota food, poetry, Lakota art, bird migration mysteries, and other topics. For details see: www.BHSU.edu/SummerCamps

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.