Advertisement

Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - A meteorologist’s weather report was interrupted by a psychedelic graphics error that caused fits of laughter in the newsroom.

Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across the screen Tuesday.

She and her coworkers thought it was hilarious.

McDermed managed to have a little fun and deliver the forecast.

She even kept the joke going by changing her contact picture and sharing it on social media.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Rape and murder charges for Rapid City man
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
Rep. Johnson votes keep Liz Cheney in party leadership
One BP gas station shows a pump price of $6.99 a gallon.
Gas stations run out of fuel, one charges $6.99 a gallon
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg trial could begin as early as August

Latest News

LIV Hospitality is continuing its endeavors in growing the city of Deadwood.
New hotel and gambling opportunities to continue economic growth of Deadwood
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks
CDC drops mask mandates for fully vaccinated people
CDC drops mask mandates for fully vaccinated people
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial for 3 ex-officers charged in Floyd’s death pushed to March