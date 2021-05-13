Unsettled pattern continues into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with lows in the 40s for many. A few 30s are likely in the hills. Friday will be similar to much of this week. We start off with a good amount of sunshine in the morning hours, then skies become mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from the 60s to the 70s across the area.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers for much of the day. A few storms will be possible. Sunday will feature more sunshine with some passing clouds. A few showers and storms will be possible in and around the hills, but those chances are on the lower side. Highs will be in the 60s for many over the weekend with a few making it to the 70s on Sunday.

The first half of next week will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs are expected to be in the mid 70s Monday-Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return Thursday and Friday and that will result in highs falling back into the 60s due to added cloud cover. It seems we are going to be in a warmer pattern as we close out May and go into June.

