Rapid City youth volunteer charged with child pornography

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD (KEVN) - An individual associated with a youth camp at Thunderhead Falls on West Highway 44 has been arrested for possession of child pornography. The charge comes after local law enforcement executed a search warrant at 23095 Thunderhead Falls Road.

An investigation revealed child pornography linked to an account tied to Javier Clark Moreno, 40, of Rapid City. Moreno was arrested for one count of possessing, manufacturing or distributing of child pornography. Additional charges are pending.

