Rain in the Afternoons Here to Stay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are making up for lost time in the precipitation department. This is May and May around here means rain! And with that, there is a chance of a spotty afternoon thunderstorm or shower for the foreseeable future.

Right now, just like the last few days, we are looking at nothing that should reach severe levels. However, with those showers, there is a chance of some small hail, heavy rain and gusty winds that could come with the storms. Remember: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.

A trough is dipping down from Canada and it will make for a pretty cloudy Saturday for us. Rain moves in for the latter half of Friday and sticks around through most of the day on Saturday. After that, a ridge builds in and it will bring with it warmer air and sun. A few imbedded shortwaves will add to our rain chances throughout. Starting Monday our highs will be about 5-7° above average to start the next week.

