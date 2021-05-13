Police week, organizations offer lunch

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s national police week, and in an effort to show their appreciation, Cabela’s and Sacred Mountain Retreat Center headed to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

They’re feeding officers and staff lunch for the day.

It’s their way of saying thanks for serving the community, by serving law enforcement dishes whipped up by the management teams of the two organizations.

According to Tara Little, Cabela’s H.R. Coordinator, what started as a simple meal became a little bit of a competition,

”The manager’s and the GM have helped and fought over, to see who has the best food. I’ll probably get in trouble, but the apple coleslaw is what’s been going the most,” says Little. “because it’s not the GM’s coleslaw!”

It’s been tradition to stick to barbecue, and do it on Thursday’s during police week.

Now, it’s well known around the office and there’s a constantly revolving door during lunchtime.

”Law enforcement has done so much for us as a community, and as a whole. It’s time that we give back and we serve them and show them our appreciation. So, we haven’t slapped any hands,” says Little. “but we’ve said, ‘No, let us serve you today.’”

Officers got a “swag bag” when they finished with lunch, which has candy and snacks inside for when they’re out patrolling.

