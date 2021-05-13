New hotel and gambling opportunities to continue economic growth of Deadwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whether it’s a new business or building another housing development, the Black Hills seem to be constantly growing but that growth isn’t just for area residents, it also supports one of South Dakota’s top industries and the most visitors, tourists

LIV Hospitality is continuing its endeavors in growing the city of Deadwood.

On the lower end of Deadwood’s historic main street stands a new hotel, just weeks away from completion.

“It’ll be 109 rooms, and it’ll feature covered parking. So the first floor will be all parking and then three floors of hotel rooms going to be attached to the gaming resort, so it will be nice, quick, easy access to the casino and food and beverage outlets that we have in the resort, so that is slated to open the end of June,” said Caleb Arceneaux, LIV Hospitality CEO.

The Four Points by Sheraton, attached to the Tin Lizzie Gaming resort is LIV Hospitality’s fifth Deadwood hotel.

“As a destination, you have to continue to evolve and adapt and change to consumer taste, I think having the additional hotel in Deadwood... it’s going to just add an additional 200 to 300 people coming into town, staying overnight every night. That is obviously economic development for everyone, they’re going to be stopping at gas stations, they’re going to be using services throughout their stay.”

Not only is expansion happening on the overnight stay side of things but also when it comes to gaming.

“We’re looking to build out sports wagering spaces in both of our facilities, to really give you kind of that Vegas-style experience of walking into a sportsbook and being able to watch your favorite game and place wagers and have odds boards and all of the various components that create a great sportsbook experience.”

Although sports betting goes into effect July 1, the rules and regulations are still being determined, leading Arceneaux to believe the newest gaming addition should hopefully be found in the midwestern Las Vegas by September.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.