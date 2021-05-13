Local baseball team looking for ‘host families’ for summer season

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - With summer on the horizon, the Spearfish Sasquatch baseball team is ready to kick off the season. However, with people coming from all around the country to play for the team, many of them need a place to stay while they play.

The Sasquatch Host Family program provides out-of-state players with a place to call home for the summer. Around 40 people are looking for places to stay as the season kicks off.

Sasquatch Owner and General Manager Eric Schmidt said that more host families are needed right now.

He adds that the experience can bring the team and the community closer together.

“Their families come and visit the area, and it’s just kind of cool to see all these guys from different cultures and backgrounds come into Spearfish for the summer,” Schmidt said. “Their families come in, and really enjoy getting to know the area, the people, and what we have to offer.”

Letti Lister’s family was host to pitcher Logan Wensly from California during the Sasquatch’s last season. Lister said that it was a fun experience for her two kids, also involved in college athletics, to have Wensly around the house.

“He kind of just became one of us,” Lister said. “Our kids really had a great time with him and getting to know the other players as well.”

Spearfish residents can register online to become a host family for the summer.

The season kicks off on May 27th.

