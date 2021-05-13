Advertisement

LISTEN: Inspectors report ‘critical find’ in 911 calls to Memphis police, ask for shutdown of I-40 bridge over Mississippi River

By WMC staff and Parker King
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:06 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The City of Memphis released the 911 calls bridge inspectors made after finding a fractured beam in the middle of the I-40 bridge Tuesday.

Caller: “I’m on the Hernando De Soto Bridge and I’m with an engineering firm that was hired by Arkansas DOT to inspect the bridge. We had a critical find on the bridge and we need to get traffic off of it immediately. So we need to shut it down in both directions and I will need your assistance with that.”

Despite initial confusion, dispatchers received confirmation from Arkansas authorities, and police began shutting down the interstate a few minutes later.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been given emergency management authority by the U.S. Department of Transportation to move forward with an emergency contract to make repairs to the I-40 Hernando De Soto Bridge.

A crack was found in one of the bridge’s support beams during a routine inspection by Michael Baker International, a consulting firm contracted by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to perform a routine inspection on the bridge.

Around 41,000 drivers cross the bridge on a daily basis, 30% of those driving commercial vehicles. That traffic is having to be diverted to the I-55 bridge.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
Rep. Johnson votes keep Liz Cheney in party leadership
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg trial could begin as early as August
COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota on Wednesday
Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption

Latest News

Most schools have less than a month left before they release for summer break.
Head of second-largest teachers’ union to call for schools to reopen for in-person classes
Newly obtained video shows the harrowing moments a DC Metro Police Officer was attacked during...
GRAPHIC: Capitol riot: Newly obtained video shows attack on officer
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges
FILE – Wholesale prices rose a higher-than-expected 0.6% in April, driven by a sharp rise in...
Big 0.6% April wholesale price jump catches many off guard
FILE- This Aug. 8, 2018, photo shows logos of McDonald's Chicago flagship restaurant....
McDonald’s raising US workers’ pay in company-owned stores