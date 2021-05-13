Advertisement

Health Watch: Kids and online safety

(KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today I’m going to talk about digital safety and how to keep your child safe in their online world. The scary fact of the matter is every child has a lot more access to technology and the internet than their parents

did at the same age, so this uncharted territory. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to keep your child safe all of the time, but the more involved you are the better. It is important to teach your child how to use social media and the internet, you wouldn’t give your child a loaded gun without teaching them how to use it and the internet should be treated the same way. Nothing should be private from you as a parent, you can guide them on what is appropriate to put on that for their online footprint because colleges and future employers will have access to this information and you as a parent should as well. They shouldn’t have secret accounts and you as a parent should do random checks should have access to their passwords if you are paying for their phone, or housing them, or paying for the internet. Young people can get tricked, manipulated, pressured into giving more about their location, their ID, even things like naked pictures by online predators and it is really important you tell them what to look for to keep them safe. If you have questions about this or online safety for your kids you can talk to your pediatrician. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at Black Hills Pediatrics with your HealthWatch

