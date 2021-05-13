Advertisement

FDA and CDC approve emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

In South Dakota, more than 48-thousand people fit that age range according to the 2019 US census estimate, adding another segment of the population needed to reach at least 70% vaccination for herd immunity.
FDA and CDC approve the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.
FDA and CDC approve the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday afternoon, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 to 15 years old.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration also approved the Pfizer vaccine, meaning with parent permission, kids from 12 to 17 can get the COVID vaccine.

In South Dakota, more than 48-thousand people fit that age range according to the 2019 US census estimate, adding another segment of the population needed to reach at least 70% vaccination for herd immunity.

Although COIVD-19 tends to affect older people more severely than young people, their vaccination is still needed.

“The fact of the matter is, it’s important for all people who are eligible for vaccines to become vaccinated, because that helps slow the spread of the virus and that slows down its ability to develop variants, and it slows down its ability to impact those vulnerable people who could still have a breakthrough case if they have been vaccinated or who have not been vaccinated themselves,” said State Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

The CDC also announced new guidelines today for fully vaccinated people, saying they can go without a mask both inside and out.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape and murder charges for Rapid City man
Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
Rep. Johnson votes keep Liz Cheney in party leadership
One BP gas station shows a pump price of $6.99 a gallon.
Gas stations run out of fuel, one charges $6.99 a gallon
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg trial could begin as early as August