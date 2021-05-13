Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers in SD on Thursday

(kevn)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 83 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,990. One more person has died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,989.

Pennington County reported 7 new cases, Meade County reported 6 news cases, Custer County reported 3 new cases, Lawrence County reported 2 new cases, and Perkins, Corson and Butte counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations increased by 2 to 68.

According to CDC data, 55.99% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 50.29% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Rape and murder charges for Rapid City man
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
Rep. Johnson votes keep Liz Cheney in party leadership
One BP gas station shows a pump price of $6.99 a gallon.
Gas stations run out of fuel, one charges $6.99 a gallon
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg trial could begin as early as August