Chances for Afternoon Showers Continue

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:13 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Again today, with some afternoon heating, isolated showers and thundershowers will be possible. Highs will be near normal - mid 60s in Rapid City.

Friday will be a mostly dry day, then shower chances increase Friday night on through the weekend as a series of upper level disturbances move across the area. No severe weather is expected, but a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

Drier and warmer weather returns Monday.

