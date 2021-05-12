Will the pandemic inspire or deter future nurses?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 2020 introduced new words into the public’s common vocabulary: COVID-19, pandemic, low-risk, high-risk, symptomatic and so on.

One group of people became immersed in those words, nurses.

In 2019, the employment of registered nurses was forecasted to grow by 7-percent, because of the heightened emphasis on preventative care, the increasing rate of chronic conditions and a demand for healthcare services from the baby-boom population.

However, the difficulties bread by the pandemic have an undetermined role to play in how this prediction will unfold according to Nicole Kerkenbush, Monument Health’s Chief Nursing and Performance Officer.

”The number of folks in health care, not just nursing in general, that are considering earlier retirement [is rising]. Which means that we have to work even harder to make sure that folks are looking at this as a new career. There’s a mix right now, I think,” says Kerkenbush, “from the experts on ‘are we going to see people come into this, or are we going to see people be deterred.’ It wasn’t an easy time during the pandemic, I really have to thank our nurses and our frontline caregivers that stayed with us through the pandemic. There were some really rough days.”

Data is yet to be released that will determine how the pandemic will effect the health care industries recruitment and staffing.

National nurses week began May 6th, and ends today.

Monument Health is looking for dedicated medical personnel to join, or rejoin, the medical ranks.

