Two-vehicle crash near Canistota leaves one dead

CANISTOTA, S.D. (KEVN) – One person died and another person was injured Tuesday, May 11, in a two-vehicle crash west of Canistota.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Taurus was westbound on 261st Street and did not stop for a posted stop sign. The car collided in the intersection with a 2005 Chevy Suburban that was headed southbound on U.S. Highway 81.

A 64-year-old female, who was driving the Suburban, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old female driver of the Taurus was wearing a seat belt. She suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Charges are pending against that driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Note: Records of state-reportable crashes are now available at http://www.safesd.gov/ Records should be available about 10 days after the investigation is complete.

