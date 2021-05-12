Advertisement

There’s room for funny business, Rapid City Comedy Club

Rapid City gets a comedy club.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s no more room for funny business, or maybe there is!

Rapid City is getting a comedy club.

Boss’s Comedy Club has been in Sioux Falls for 5 years and has seen success. Now, they’re bringing their model to Rapid City.

Starting May 21, there will be shows every weekend, hosting both nationally touring and local comics.

The shows will be at the Clarion Hotels event room, and will comfortably seat sixty or seventy people.

Boss’s Pizzeria will provide servers who will walk around the room asking about drinks and food.

Rapid City’s Comedy Club scene has been off and on over the years, according to Skyler Bolks, Co-owner of Boss’s Comedy Club.

”I’m a comic myself,” says Bolks. “So, I’ve performed in some of those rooms and they’re really good times, but it just doesn’t seem like anything will stick. Sioux Falls had a similar problem. We think we have a model, that it’s obviously been successful here in Sioux Falls, that’ll work and keep the comedy alive there in Rapid City.”

The club is most excited to introduce open mic nights once a week to Rapid City, which will give local comics the opportunity to develop and start to make a name for themselves.

Tickets will typically run 15 dollars, but may vary depending on the act.

