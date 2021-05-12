South Dakota hits milestone for vaccinations, 50%

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the fight against COVID-19, at least 70% herd immunity is needed to end the pandemic and return to normal, a number South Dakota is getting closer to.

More than 336,000 South Dakotans have received a COVID vaccine, with 55.9% of the state population having received at least one dose and 50% having completed the vaccination series.

South Dakota’s COVID cases are also down 15% from last week, reflecting numbers not seen since last summer.

But with the summer tourism season fast approaching and COVID still wreaking some havoc, how will the state handle another summer?

“We’re just encouraging people to pay attention to those mitigation strategies that are important, so if you’re around people that you don’t know their vaccination status, to wear a mask, be socially distanced from them,” said State Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. “With vaccines becoming very available really across the country, that’s going to obviously make this tourism season look different than it would have last year.”

Monday, the FDA approved the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 to 15 years old.

And just hours ago, the CDC did the same.

