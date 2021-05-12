Scattered Showers and Isolated Thundershowers Likely Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level disturbance and weak frontal boundary will combine to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but some small hail may accompany some of the thundershowers.

Somewhat drier air moves in from Thursday into Friday, but an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

A more organized upper level disturbance will cause fairly widespread showers this weekend.

Temperatures will finally return to more normal levels later this week on into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the 60s. Lower 70s will be likely early next week.

