Advertisement

Scattered Showers and Isolated Thundershowers Likely Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level disturbance and weak frontal boundary will combine to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but some small hail may accompany some of the thundershowers.

Somewhat drier air moves in from Thursday into Friday, but an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

A more organized upper level disturbance will cause fairly widespread showers this weekend.

Temperatures will finally return to more normal levels later this week on into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the 60s. Lower 70s will be likely early next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group

Latest News

Thunder
Strong Storms For Mid-Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unsettled Weather the Rest of the Week
cooler
Cooler but a Warm-Up is On the Way
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler than Normal Temperatures Continue Early this Week