Rapid City pools gear up for summer swim lessons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It may not feel like it but summer is almost here, which means Rapid City area pools are gearing up for swimming lessons and time in the city’s outdoor pools.

The outdoor pool at Roosevelt Swim Center opens June 1, followed by the other outdoor pools, Horace Mann, Parkview, and Sioux Park, June 4.

But starting this Saturday, parents can sign their kids up for swimming lessons. In the past, the sign-up felt like a Black Friday event, with people lined up outside the door well before the swim center opened at 8 am.

This year, the city is going digital, opening signups online at 8 am Saturday morning with walk-ins beginning at noon.

Swim lessons are a hot commodity and this year seems to be no different.

”I’ve had people asking since January, ‘are you guy’s going to have swim lessons this summer?’ Swimming is a critical skill, you can do it for the rest of your life, I mean we have tons of lakes in this area, we have Rapid Creek that goes through town, and it’s so important to learn how to swim, just to get even your basics,’ said Emily Carstensen, recreation specialist for Roosevelt Swim Center.

In recent weeks, lifeguard positions were tough to fill, with many still open.

Carstensen said they’ve got enough to get things going but are hoping for more people to apply.

