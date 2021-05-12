Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine approved for adolescents in South Dakota

By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) – The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) announced that adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15, are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccination statewide. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for this age group. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also recommended this last Monday evening.

“Given vaccines have proven safe and effective, offering them to this age group is yet another way to protect our citizens and our communities against COVID-19,” said Daniel Bucheli, SD-DOH Communications Director. “Our partners across the state stand ready to get shots in arms, and we encourage parents to protect their children from the virus by getting them vaccinated today.”

According to U.S. Census data, 48,120 state residents qualify under this eligible age group. Under South Dakota law, parental consent is still required to vaccinate minors.

Residents can directly connect with a health partner serving their area by clicking here or by texting GETVAX to 438-829 (English) and/or VACUNA to 822-862 (Spanish), to find the nearest vaccination location to them.

As of 05/12/21, over 50% of the eligible population in the state has chosen to be vaccinated and zero cases of serious adverse reactions have been recorded.

For more information on the state’s vaccination plan, click here.

Additionally, any South Dakotan resident can request a free at-home COVID-19 test, by clicking here.

To get the most up to date COVID-19 data, updated daily, please visit the Department of Health dashboard.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group