RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson and U.S. Senator Roger Marshall from Kansas are sponsoring a bill in Congress that would remove the federal supplemental unemployment benefits, the benefits instituted to help workers laid off or otherwise unable to work, during the COVID-19 pandemic by June 30th.

The bill is called the “Get Americans Back to Work Act.”

Currently, there are more than 8 million job openings nationally, while 6 percent of the nation’s workers remain unemployed.

Marshall and Johnson believe this is because unemployment benefits are “too high,” claiming this strips workers of their incentive to return to work.

The bill would shorten the extension and the amount of federal pandemic unemployment compensation, according to U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson.

”We don’t have people applying for these jobs, and a big part of it is that we have a government that is sending a message to people, ‘you can make more at home thank you can make on the job.’ I don’t call those people lazy,” says Johnson, “I call them logical. It’s government’s fault. We’re paying them more to stay at home.”

In 2019 before the pandemic, the national unemployment rate was 3 and a half percent.

Currently, it’s 6 percent.

Right now, South Dakota’s unemployment rate sits just below 3-percent.

”In South Dakota, where we have a very low unemployment rate,” Johnson says, “we still have 14 thousand South Dakotans that could be out there working. Let’s get them to work. Work is not punishment, work is opportunity.”

Johnson says he wants unemployment to go back to the way it was before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a study from the ‘Food Labor Research Center’ suggests that with the pandemic still unfolding and tens-of-thousands of Americans being infected each day, many are hesitant to return to jobs in sectors like food service and hospitality where workers have seen some of the highest rates of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Others insist that the impetus should be on businesses to raise their wages in order to compete with the higher unemployment benefits.

