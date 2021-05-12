Advertisement

Gas prices are predicted to continue rising into the summer

Many drivers head to the pumps amid the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Many drivers head to the pumps amid the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.(NBC12)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fueling your car with gas is a familiar task for most people with a driver’s license.

Over the past couple of weeks, drivers have noticed the numbers on the gas pump slowly continue to rise, especially after last year where South Dakotans saw gas prices go as low as $1.63 a gallon. This was in most part due to the pandemic and fewer people out driving around.

“As the pandemic releases us from its clutches, if you will, more people are out driving. There’s more demand for gasoline, so that has driven up the price nationwide and locally,” said South Dakota’s AAA Public Affairs Manager, Shawn Steward.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota sits at $2.88. This is $1.25 more than this point last year, but still 10 cents less than many other places around the country.

“That makes it a little bit more painful when we go to the pumps now just because we got so used to the price being so low when there was very little demand across the county, but now we’re seeing the economic basics of supply and demand. More people driving that’s going to create more demand for gasoline and drive up the price,” explained Steward.

Steward said there are reports in the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the county about price increases due to the interruption of gas supplies caused by the cyberhacking of the Colonial Pipeline, but says this shouldn’t affect fuel prices here.

“We think that that is going to be limited to that region of the country for the most part. We don’t anticipate there being any impact on the gasoline situation in the rest of the country including South Dakota. We receive our gas supply from other refineries and other pipelines,” said Steward.

He predicts gas prices to only increase as summer vacation plans will increase supply and demand.

His advice to drivers is to focus on fuel efficiency by changing your air filter regularly, having properly inflated tires, sticking to the speed limit, and avoiding jackrabbit starts.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group

Latest News

Will the pandemic inspire or deter future nurses?
Will the pandemic inspire or deter future nurses?
Rapid City gets a comedy club.
There’s room for funny business, Rapid City Comedy Club
Rapid Elementary school
Rapid City School District makes plans to grow with the city
Two-vehicle crash near Canistota leaves one dead
Starting Saturday, parents can sign their kids up online for swimming lessons.
Rapid City pools gear up for summer swim lessons