Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota on Wednesday

(WCJB)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 88 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,907. Seven more people have died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,988.

Lawrence County reported 6 new cases, Meade, Custer and Fall River counties each reported 3 new cases, Pennington County reported 2 new cases, and Butte County reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations declined by 11 to 66.

According to CDC data, 55.90% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 50.08% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group