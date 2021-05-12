Advertisement

Couple cares for more than 200 kids in nearly 50 years as foster parents

By KSDK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:32 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KSDK) - A Missouri couple never seems to run out of love, caring for more than 200 children in their nearly 50 years as foster parents, and they have no plans to stop.

For nearly 50 years, Geri Brotherton and her husband, Bill Brotherton, have been foster parents, opening their arms and their hearts to dozens upon dozens of children in need.

“It’s over 200, but we lost actual count,” Geri Brotherton said.

Everyone has family pictures, but when you go through the Brothertons’ photo albums, there’s a different family in every picture. They all have one theme: “Every child needs someone to love them,” according to Geri Brotherton.

She was inspired by her grandmother, who was also a foster parent.

In the Brotherton house, every time a child arrived, saying “I love you” was easy, but when it came to “goodbye,” that could be difficult.

“Yes, it was difficult because we got attached to them, but no, because we knew they were going to a good place or a better place,” Bill Brotherton said.

Along with their three biological children, the couple adopted nine of the children they fostered.

“I guess we’re crazy,” Geri Brotherton said.

Kayla Brotherton McMahon, one of the couple’s biological children, says her mother is “just an amazing woman” who is always giving and never giving up on kids.

“She’s an incredible role model for all of us,” McMahon said.

The Brothertons have shown us all that it’s not biology that makes a family; it’s love.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department...
Number of children traveling alone at border eases in April
Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, left, and former acting Defense Secretary...
Trump administration officials to testify on Jan. 6 riots
The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about 45% of all fuel used on the East Coast, is still...
Panic buying fuels gas supply issues in East
FILE - Then-Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, left, speaks to Russian...
Panel suggests WHO should have more power to stop pandemics
Millions of Americans did not have access to, and could not afford, broadband at a time when...
Emergency program to give eligible people $50 off internet bill