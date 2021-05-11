Advertisement

The $20 million question: What’s next for the Rapid City surplus?

Council members to decide the fate of $20 million.
Council members to decide the fate of $20 million.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - $20 million up for grabs, after Rapid City tightened its belt last year in anticipation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The council met with the department directors, had about three hours of good discussion last night about various proposals that the department directors brought forward,” says city communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. “So at this point in time, the council is going to take a look at those proposals.”

Monday night, city department heads brought forward separate spending plans adding up to more than $26.5 million in proposals.

With the Fire Chief Jason Culberson asking for close to $13 million.

“Fire Station One is in need of an expansion and a remodel on the interior,” says Culberson. “Building was built in 1975 and it’s stayed in the same footprint even though our cities grown, our call volumes grown, and our staff has grown within this station.”

Culberson also proposed a fire training facility and new public safety radios for the department.

“If they do make a determination on particular proposals that they would want to move forward, that would require two readings before the council, and obviously it would be in a public session and a council meeting,” says Shoemaker.

The council is under no time frame, deadline, or requirements to spend the money. Shoemaker says they can spend any, all, or none of it.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption
Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Latest News

Many drivers head to the pumps amid the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Gases prices are predicted to continue rising into the summer
There are many ways to give back to those less fortunate from donating non-perishable foods to...
Rapid City businesses provide free haircuts to those in need
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Dijon Style vs Regular Mustard
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Dijon Style vs Regular Mustard
Funds
Rapid City Police Department hoping to add second precinct with surplus city funds