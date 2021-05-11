Rapid City Police Department hoping to add second precinct with surplus city funds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Council heard from 8 department heads -- during a special meeting on May 10, to discuss plans for millions of dollars in surplus funds.

There are nearly 20 million dollars available -- and part of the money is unspent cash from budget cuts made in 2020 ... in response to COVID-19 ... which Mayor Steve Allender says resulted in sacrifices and stalled projects.

The rest of the excess cash comes from reimbursements for public safety wages and benefits from the federal government to South Dakota.

One of the city departments looking for funds was the Rapid City Police Department -- asking for $1.8 million dollars to acquire property in the southwest part of Rapid City and use it as a second precinct for the city.

The department has been looking to expand to that part of town for a few years now ... and as Rapid City continues to grow, they are hoping to improve its citywide response times.

”I think it is up to us to be planning and preparation and have the infrastructure in place for when the city does grow that we are prepared and have our resources in the right places,” Police Chief, Don Hedrick, RCPD

If approved, the second precinct would be located on the corner of Catron Blvd and Sheridan Lake Rd. The police and fire departments also asked for funds for new radios -- to come up with new national standards that go into effect in 2022.

