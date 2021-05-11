Advertisement

Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas man who had been free on bond from a murder charge has been arrested after neighbors found a pet tiger wandering around a Houston neighborhood.

Houston police tweeted that 26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas was taken into custody Monday night, charged with felony evading arrest.

Police had said they believed the tiger had belonged to Cuevas, but his attorney denied that the cat belonged to him or that it was in his care.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood belongs to Cuevas.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)

Police said the tiger’s whereabouts are not known. They say that Cuevas returned the tiger to his house, then drove it away as officers arrived.

Video taken Sunday night shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. No shots were fired.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

