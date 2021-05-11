Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Bacon Tomato Bites
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:53 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hey, here’s a very easy 4 ingredient recipe for an appetizer even kids will enjoy.
In fact, get your kids to make them with you!
Combine 1 cup of mayonnaise with a quarter cup of bacon bits. Spread a little on some Wheat Thins (this recipe makes 25-30).
Then top with a thin slice of cherry or grape tomato.
Like a BLT without the L!
