Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Bacon Tomato Bites

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:53 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hey, here’s a very easy 4 ingredient recipe for an appetizer even kids will enjoy.

In fact, get your kids to make them with you!

Combine 1 cup of mayonnaise with a quarter cup of bacon bits. Spread a little on some Wheat Thins (this recipe makes 25-30).

Then top with a thin slice of cherry or grape tomato.

Like a BLT without the L!

