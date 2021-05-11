Advertisement

Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs

By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST (AP) — At Dracula’s castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.

A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania’s Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s home in Bram Stoker’s 19th-century gothic novel “Dracula.”

Every weekend through May “vaccination marathons” will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“We wanted to show people a different way to get the (vaccine) needle,” Alexandru Priscu, the marketing manager at Bran Castle, told The Associated Press.

Those brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine shot receive a “vaccination diploma,” which is aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe.

“Besides the diploma, people benefit with free entry to the (castle’s) torture rooms, which have 52 medieval torture instruments,” Priscu noted.

Since the light-hearted campaign was launched over the weekend — when nearly 400 people were vaccinated — Priscu said he has received scores of requests from foreigners wishing to get vaccinated in the spooky setting. Bad news for them: only residents of Romania can officially receive a jab.

The campaign runs alongside a series of government initiatives as it pushes to speed up the inoculation campaign for the European Union nation of more than 19 million people. The government is hoping to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 to herald in a “return to normality.”

On Saturday, all vaccination centers in the country became appointment-free after 2 p.m., and round-the-clock “vaccination marathon” events have been launched in several cities throughout Romania.

Since the pandemic started, Romania has recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 infections and 29,034 people have died.

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption
Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Latest News

Many drivers head to the pumps amid the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Gases prices are predicted to continue rising into the summer
People view a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a...
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
Norman Lloyd poses before a 50th anniversary screening of the film "The Sound of Music" at the...
‘Saboteur,’ ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106
English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside...
Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
The first 12-15 year-olds get the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.
COVID: 1st 12 to 15-year-olds get Pfizer vaccine