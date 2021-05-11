Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be free, official says

Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler...
Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine will be free if needed, a White House COVID-19 response team official said Tuesday.

David Kessler, the chief science officer, made that statement in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Vaccine manufacturers have previously said that their vaccines may need booster doses within about a year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption
Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Latest News

Many drivers head to the pumps amid the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Gases prices are predicted to continue rising into the summer
People view a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a...
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
Norman Lloyd poses before a 50th anniversary screening of the film "The Sound of Music" at the...
‘Saboteur,’ ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106
English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside...
Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
The first 12-15 year-olds get the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.
COVID: 1st 12 to 15-year-olds get Pfizer vaccine