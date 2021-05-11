Advertisement

Cooler but a Warm-Up is On the Way

By Rhonda Lee
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:05 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most of us have seen some rain in the course of your Monday and we will continue that theme for the next seven days.

Showers and a few thunderstorms could pop up from time to time through the early evening hours and for our locations further north, later into the night. These are garden variety showers that are common this time of the year, so I would not expect anything severe at this time.

While the valleys get the rain our higher elevations can expect some late-in-the-season snow showers. We are not looking at anything that will be a major accumulation maker, but occasional heavy snow, cold air and slushy or slippery driving conditions with reduced visibility are a distinct possibility.

The cold front that passed by over the weekend, dropped our overall temperature profiles and our overnight temperatures really reflect that. Overnight across the region some folks –mainly those in our easternmost communities like Kadoka, Philip and Faith - are dealing with temperatures that are right at or on either side of the 32° temperature mark which means freezing conditions are possible.

Tonight and into mid-week I think it would be a great idea to keep an eye on that tender vegetation that may just now be starting to sprout.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler than Normal Temperatures Continue Early this Week
Staying cooler with showers to begin the week
Mother's Day
Off and on showers for Mother's Day
graphic
Off and on showers for Mother’s Day