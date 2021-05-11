Advertisement

Missing 6-week-old kids in Georgia found; Amber Alert canceled

Two boys in Georgia have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, police said.
Two boys in Georgia have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two 6-week-old boys from Georgia have been found safe and the Amber Alert for them has been canceled, police said Tuesday.

Savannah police said on Twitter that Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers were being taken home. A suspect is in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation earlier issued the alert for the children. It was reported they were abducted and last seen at 10:20 a.m. on the 1500 Block of East 36th Street.

A suspect, identified as only Kathleen, was described as a Black female in her 30s with black hair in a weave style with brown eyes weighing approximately 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department at 912-351-3400 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption
Rapid City man is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced to 60 years in prison
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Latest News

Many drivers head to the pumps amid the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Gases prices are predicted to continue rising into the summer
People view a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a...
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
Norman Lloyd poses before a 50th anniversary screening of the film "The Sound of Music" at the...
‘Saboteur,’ ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106
English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside...
Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
The first 12-15 year-olds get the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.
COVID: 1st 12 to 15-year-olds get Pfizer vaccine