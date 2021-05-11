37 million expected to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) – Americans are eager for the start of summer after more than a year of COVID-related shutdowns.
For the Memorial Day weekend, AAA says it expects 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home.
That would be 60% more than last year, but still 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic levels.
AAA credits the expected increase in travel to rising vaccination rates and increased consumer confidence.
