Advertisement

Staying cooler with showers to begin the week

(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:18 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated showers will continue on Monday with cooler temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s depending on where you live. You can expect isolated showers to linger into Tuesday with highs in the 50s for many. Warmer air will start to return by Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies are likely by midweek. While many of us stay dry on Wednesday, there is a chance for a few showers or even a storm in the Black Hills. As of now those chances are on the lower side. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s. Thursday will get warmer with highs in the 60s for many and a few 70s. Friday will be near 70° in town, but afternoon showers and storms will pop up. The PM storm chances continue into the weekend, where highs will be in the 60s and 70s across the area.

Warmer air will set up for the second half of May, where highs in the 70s will be more common with above average temperatures to end the month. Precipitation looks to be slightly above normal as well, with isolated showers and storms in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler than Normal Temperatures Continue Early this Week
Mother's Day
Off and on showers for Mother's Day
graphic
Off and on showers for Mother’s Day
graphic
Showers and cooler air on tap for Mother’s Day weekend