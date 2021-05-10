Advertisement

Rising Star finalist: Angelina Swallow

Little Wound Sophomore, Angelina Swallow
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Angelina Swallow is a sophomore at Little Wound High School, and while she hasn’t fully decided on a major for college she has an interest in psychology and counseling and also an interest in the medical field.

“My grandmother she’s been having a hard time with her health and I see how people treat Native people and it is very unfair and I want to do better and be a better nurse,” Angelina Swallow, says

Swallow is also involved in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.

“Very important because there is a lot of young women that go missing and they don’t go into the cases as deep as others” continued Swallow “because they think it just a Native woman who went missing because of drugs or so, typical stereotypes. "

Currently, Swallow is working towards Rising Star, where her teacher Dan Snethen encouraged her to enter the contest and help her come out of her shell.

“I’m starting to get over it and I hope that I can start speaking around the rez and be inspirational,” added Swallow

