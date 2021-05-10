Advertisement

Rapid City Police urge everyone to be careful around construction

By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Omaha, Main, and St. Joseph Street are all reduced to one lane, causing traffic backups across downtown.

Lieutenant Christian Sigel from the Rapid City Police Department urges everyone to be careful while driving and to make sure you’re paying attention to your surroundings.

He also encourages people to avoid the area if they can and try to take an alternate route.

“If you’re forced to go that direction, to be patient and use the space and be courteous,” says Sigel. “If somebody’s trying to merge into your lane, give them that space and we’ll work on getting through this bottleneck together.”

Crews are looking to complete the construction on Main and St. Joseph street by late summer.

