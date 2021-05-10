Rapid City council to hear from city directors about budget surplus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City department directors are going in front of the council to communicate the city’s operational needs, and up for grabs? Close to $20 million.

Part of the money is unspent cash from budget cuts made in 2020, in response to COVID-19, which Mayor Steve Allender says resulted in sacrifices and stalled projects.

The other part includes reimbursement for public safety wages and benefits from the federal government to South Dakota.

”All of this money was once budgeted and approved for spending and city operations and so now we’re coming back to readdress that and more of a procedural necessity,” says Allender.

There will not be any public comments taken at Monday night’s meeting and no concrete decisions will be made about where the funds will go.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.