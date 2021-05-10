Advertisement

Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

(kevn)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 78 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,819. One more person has died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,981.

Pennington County reported 7 new cases, Butte County reported 4 new cases, and Corson, Meade and Fall River counties reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations remained the same at 77.

According to CDC data, 55.58% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.829% have completed the full vaccine series.

