Lead church looks to the Black Hills to find a traditional altar

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - Father Leo Hausmann of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church says he was visiting the Sandford Visitors Center in Lead when he was inspired by a polished rock on display.

Around the same time, the diocese was conducting their Living the Mission Campaign, “and each parish had to come up with some parish case element for their portion of that campaign,” said Hausmann. “We thought it was about time to update our sanctuary. So, I thought about that altar.”

On his mind? A stone altar, inspired by the polished rock he’d seen at the center.

“A stone altar is just really preferable because it has a link back to the old testament,” explained Hausmann.

But he didn’t just want any rock, he wanted an altar made from a local stone.

Hausmann said he initially wanted to pull something from the open-cut mine, but this process proved to be too difficult.

Instead, parish member and retired geologist Lyle Steffen was driving around one day when he noticed a boulder outside of Rochford.

“Being a geologist…he recognized that it would basically the same composition as the one I had looked at. And so that’s kind of how we came upon that particular rock,” said Hausmann.

Steffen said the rock was not formed here, as the continents have shifted over time, but believes it’s a Precambrian rock and around 1.88 billion years old.

“It was laid down as a lava flow at one time. It used to be a basalt and now it’s been metamorphosed into an amphibolite and it also got inclusions of iron formation within it and that’s what this particular rock is. Its abandoned iron formation. It’s layers of dirt and iron rich minerals,” said Steffen who believes these minerals contribute to the rock’s distinct color.

Tests determined that the stone maintains “excellent” structural integrity. The next step is to obtain permission from the bishop, to proceed with the rest of the project.

