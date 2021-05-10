Advertisement

Deadwood is defining ordinances for marijuana consumption

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood is going through their city ordinances to prepare for July 1st and the introduction of medical marijuana to the state.

Mayor David Ruth said city officials knew they need to include cannabis ingestion under the public nuisance ordinance.

The first reading for the ordinance was held last week and... if passed... would make it illegal to ingest marijuana in public places.

Ruth says it’s important that they stay a head of that July 1st date and to set ground rules to protect public places.

This is something that were taking very serious, and we want to make sure that not only our community is protected but also the visitors are protected as well so Deadwood can remain safe and friendly and welcoming to everybody,” said Ruth.

The seconding reading for the ordinance will be May 17th.

If it passes without substantial change…the ordinance will be published and enacted on within 20 days.

