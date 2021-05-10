Cooler than Normal Temperatures Continue Early this Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will continue to see below average temperatures today through Wednesday as an upper level trough meanders over the area. Clouds and scattered showers can be expected, but the best chance of rain will be in southwest South Dakota and the Black Hills.

Warmer and drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday, but an active pattern develops this weekend, with scattered thunderstorms - our first chance of springtime storms this season - especially on Sunday. Warmer 70s can be expected for highs this weekend.

