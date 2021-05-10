Advertisement

Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:45 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - The sudden death of a 12-year-old boy in New York has been declared suspicious by investigators, who are looking into claims he was bullied and attacked during school hours on two consecutive days before he died.

Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. His condition turned grave Thursday night, and he had begun vomiting at home, according to his family.

The boy’s cousin, Roodwiny Exantus, says Romy told him about enduring back-to-back daytime attacks Wednesday and Thursday from boys believed to be his classmates at Public School 361.

Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly attacked by classmates on the two days before his death, resulting in head pain and vomiting.(Source: Vilsaint Family, WCBS via CNN)

“He stated that he got jumped by two kids on Wednesday, and on Thursday, he got hit in the back of the head real hard. The principal asked the kid why he did that. The kids were like he got a paid a dollar to do that,” Exantus said. “He had a severe headache, and he had to spend the rest of the day in the nurse’s office in the school.”

Family members are questioning why, if a school nurse realized Romy was injured, he was not transported to a hospital from the school. The school called the boy’s father, who was at work and didn’t pick up, according to Exantus.

“To me, they did something wrong. If the kid got hit in the head, couldn’t come back to class and you’re told it’s severe, you don’t need to wait for his dad’s permission. Just take him out to the hospital,” Exantus said.

Romy loved basketball and wanted to be an actor. Exantus remembers him as popular and can’t guess why anyone would want to harm him.

“He was a lovable guy, like fun,” Exantus said. “If it was a bully situation that led to the fight, that has to stop.”

The medical examiner’s report is expected next week. The family believes Romy had no pre-existing conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Nevada Child Seekers issued a statewide alert for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, missing since...
2-year-old boy missing in Nevada
Nevada Child Seekers issued a statewide alert for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, missing since...
2-year-old missing in Nevada
Counters are being paid $15 an hour to scrutinize each ballot from Maricopa County, Arizona,...
Inside Arizona’s election audit, GOP fraud fantasies live on
A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.
New White House panel aims to separate science, politics
Amazon says it also destroyed 2 million counterfeit products sent to its warehouses last year...
Amazon blocked 10 billion listings in counterfeit crackdown