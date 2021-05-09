A day in the life at the Rapid City Fire Department

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Prepare, prevent, and protect; the motto of the Rapid City Fire Department.

Who like many of us start their mornings off with a meeting.

After that, I headed out with Lieutenant Jim Bussell for the day, he operates mobile medic.

“Mobile medic is a single resource paramedic unit that has a multifaceted approach to serving our community.”

And the first case we went on was a wellness check.

“So we want to make sure he’s eaten, make sure his blood sugar levels are doing ok this morning,” says Bussell. “He has some unique challenges and so we are going to just try to connect with him this morning, make sure he’s doing ok.”

Through mobile medic the Rapid City Fire Department helps people who get primary care by using EMS, works closely with the hope center, and connects people with the resources they need.

“We work with that medically under-served population to help them get care that they need,” says Bussell. “The other thing we do is we respond to low acuity calls for service that don’t necessarily need an ambulance.”

Throughout the morning we went to help at the rodeo, assisted the police, and stopped in at station three which is ran by Captain Keith Trojanowski. What I learned is each station in Rapid City has a different specialty.

“At the light rescue station we’re responsible for all light rescues which encompasses confined space, ropes, all water which is like ice, dive, and swift, and we also do vehicle extrication,” says Trojanowski.

And all stations focus on making sure they are up to date on everything. Vehicles are changing, rescue techniques are advancing, and the way buildings are being built is making firefighters come up with new approaches to fighting the flames.

“There’s never a time where you can just know everything because it’s always changing,” says Trojanowski.

Then it was time to try my skills and participate in the work capacity or PAC test with station three.

It’s part of yearly their yearly training where they have to walk three miles in 45 minutes wearing a 45-pound vest and let’s just say it’s pretty heavy.

“And what that does is that certifies them at the arduous fitness level for wildland firefighting and allows them to be able to not only go out on wildland fires locally but to deploy nationally as well,” says Bussell.

And after barely being able to finish a lap, I was tired and hungry but lucky for me lunch was next.

Every day, each station tries their best to eat together like a family but that doesn’t always happen

In the middle of lunch, we were sent out to assist the police but were able to come back and enjoy being together.

“I work with some of the best people in the world. You know everybody here is invested in our mission, everybody here is compassionate and cares about what we do, and they want what’s best for this community,” says Bussell. “It’s awesome to be in the same building and share the uniform with them and it’s a pretty incredible opportunity.”

An opportunity to help the community.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.